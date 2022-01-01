Cake in Hattiesburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab Cakes image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

6555 US-98, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake$7.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and coated with milk chocolate icing. Finished with a ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sweet Peppers Deli

2005 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$5.29
Smooth cream cheese icing sandwiched between layers of moist carrot cake and topped with pecans and fresh shredded coconut.
More about Sweet Peppers Deli

