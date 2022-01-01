Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve cheese fries

Consumer pic

 

Langel's Pizza - Highland

2833 Highway Ave, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese Bites with Fries$7.00
1 Bread Stick and drink
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
Boss Man Tacos image

 

Boss Man Tacos

8845 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE FRIES$3.50
More about Boss Man Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Chili

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken Tenders

Antipasto Salad

French Fries

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Map

More near Highland to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston