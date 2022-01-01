Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Consumer pic

 

Langel's Pizza - Highland

2833 Highway Ave, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Antipasto Salad$11.00
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
State Line Pizza image

PIZZA

State Line Pizza - Highland

9521 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland

Avg 4.2 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$7.50
More about State Line Pizza - Highland

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheesecake

Map

More near Highland to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Calumet City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston