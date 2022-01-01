Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Antipasto salad in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Antipasto Salad
Highland restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Langel's Pizza - Highland
2833 Highway Ave, Highland
No reviews yet
Antipasto Salad
$11.00
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
PIZZA
State Line Pizza - Highland
9521 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland
Avg 4.2
(47 reviews)
Antipasto Salad
$7.50
More about State Line Pizza - Highland
Browse other tasty dishes in Highland
Chicken Tenders
Garlic Bread
Waffles
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesecake
More near Highland to explore
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood
No reviews yet
Chicago Heights
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Dyer
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Calumet City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1411 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston