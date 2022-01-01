Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Hinsdale

Hinsdale restaurants
Toast

Hinsdale restaurants that serve pancakes

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Hinsdale

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Gluten-Free Pancakes$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
Pumpkin Pancakes$10.50
Three pancakes filled and topped with house-made sugared pecans, finished with whipped cream. Served with cinnamon butter and syrup.
Fuller House

35 E 1st St, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
Potato Pancake$12.00
