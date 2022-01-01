Tacos in Hinsdale
Hinsdale restaurants that serve tacos
RML Cafe
5601 S. County Line Rd., Hinsdale
|Chicken Tacos
|$5.95
Two tacos with seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Choose flour or corn toritllas. Served with Spanish rice.
Fuller House
35 E 1st St, Hinsdale
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Onion Strings, White BBQ
|Spicy Double Decker Tacos
|$14.00
Adobo Chicken, Cheddar, Chihuahua, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Ranch, Hard Corn Tortilla, Soft Flour Tortilla.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortilla.