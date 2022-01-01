Hoboken pizza restaurants you'll love

Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

263 First St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ole'® - V$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
Classic Cheese (BYO) 18"$18.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
More about Tony Boloney's
Imposto's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.95
A classic. Fresh romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
Chicken Parm Sub$10.95
The ultimate go-to. Cripsy chicken cutlet served with our delicious marinara and mozz on fresh Italian bread
Traditional Burger$8.95
8 oz Angus All-Beef Burger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
More about Imposto's Pizza
The Brick image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

The Brick

1122 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 3.7 (542 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Brick

