Hoboken pizza restaurants you'll love

Tony Boloney's
263 First St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Ole'® - V
|$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese
|Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
|$12.00
hand battered chicken tenders w/ honey mustard dipping sauce
|Classic Cheese (BYO) 18"
|$18.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
A classic. Fresh romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing
|Chicken Parm Sub
|$10.95
The ultimate go-to. Cripsy chicken cutlet served with our delicious marinara and mozz on fresh Italian bread
|Traditional Burger
|$8.95
8 oz Angus All-Beef Burger topped with yellow american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a butter-toasted brioche bun.