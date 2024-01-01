Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Bread Pudding
Hoboken restaurants that serve bread pudding
GTK Hoboken
1014 Washington Street, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Irish Soda Bread Pudding
$7.00
Wowweeeee. Unbelievably small quantity
More about GTK Hoboken
Antique Bar & Bakery - 122 Willow Avenue
122 Willow Avenue, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Antique Bread Pudding
$25.00
tuaca caramel sauce
More about Antique Bar & Bakery - 122 Willow Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Chicken Teriyaki
Teriyaki Chicken
Caesar Salad
Dumplings
Steak Sandwiches
Muffins
Hash Browns
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2487 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(117 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(16 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2487 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(763 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(391 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(182 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(602 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(95 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston