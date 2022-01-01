Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve cheesecake

Northern Soul image

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$8.95
More about Northern Soul
Saku Hoboken image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Saku Hoboken

936 Park Ave, Hoboken

Avg 4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Smores Cheesecake$5.00
More about Saku Hoboken

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fried Rice

Avocado Rolls

Edamame

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwiches

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston