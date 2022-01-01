Go
Toast

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Carne Asada$13.45
Grilled Hanger Steak. Onions. Cilantro. Guajillo Salsa.
Fajitas
Served with Rice and Charro beans. Cilantro Butter. Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream. Choice of tortillas.
El Burrito$10.50
Black Beans. Rice. Cheese. Pico de Gallo. Queso Dip. Ranchero Sauce. Sliced Avocados. Sour Cream.
Guacamole$8.95
Fresh Avocado. Tomatoes. Cilantro. Onions. Jalapeño Peppers. Lime Juice.
Kids Quesadila$5.99
Choose Cheese, Chicken, or Beef. Served with Rice and Beans.
Cheese Dip$7.00
Traditional Cheese Dip.
Chimichanga$12.50
Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.
Sopa De Pollo
Chicken Broth. Chipotle Chicken Tinga. Pico de Gallo. Avocado. Rice. Tortilla Strips.
Quesadilla$10.50
Grilled Onions. Bell Peppers. Sour Cream. Guacamole. Pico de Gallo.
Taqueria Trio Dip$11.50
Queso dip. Guacamole. Salsa Verde Cruda.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd

Roswell GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brookwood Grill

No reviews yet

Upon entering Brookwood Grill, one will see calming warm tones and unique stacked stonework, come dine with us in an elegant low-lit atmosphere amongst friends. We proudly serve premium Grain Fed Beef, fresh seafood flown-in daily and the highest quality freshest chicken available. All our sauces and soups are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. Rest assured that we use only the freshest ingredients and painstakingly prepare your meal to exceed your every expectation.
Our two private dining rooms unmatched by any other restaurant or event venue in Roswell,
can accommodate up to 80 people. Whether you are entertaining family, friends or business associates, our dedicated team is fueled by a passion for perfection. Relax knowing we also work with recommended local vendors to bring your vision to life for your perfect special event.

I Luv Pho - Roswell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresco Cantina Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sweet Charlies

No reviews yet

Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston