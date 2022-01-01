Pies in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve pies
Sports Grill
220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Fried Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Scruby's BBQ
251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.49
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.29
La Carreta Miramar
14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
|Key Lime Pie
|$3.95
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
(Nut Allergy)