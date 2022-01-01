Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve pies

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Key Lime Pie$6.99
More about Sports Grill
Scruby's BBQ image

 

Scruby's BBQ

251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$5.49
Peanut Butter Pie$4.29
More about Scruby's BBQ
La Carreta Miramar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

La Carreta Miramar

14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$3.95
More about La Carreta Miramar
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$10.00
(Nut Allergy)
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Banner pic

 

Pieology

304 SW 145th Avenue, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology
Pieology 8112 image

 

Pieology 8112

304 SW 145th Avenue, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8112

