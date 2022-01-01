Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
3113 Blackiston Mill Road
Popular Items
Location
3113 Blackiston Mill Road
New Albany IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mac's Hideaway
Mac's has been a family owned business in our community for more than 20 years. We are a non-smoking establishment and have recently remodeled. We offer great food, games, lives music, karaoke, trivia, TV's, and a friendly atmosphere.
Cluckers
Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!
Jack's Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Topp't PIzza & Salad Company
Come in and enjoy!