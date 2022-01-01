Go
Toast

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

3113 Blackiston Mill Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramel Dutch Apple Pie$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Pumpkin Pie$21.00
Creamy pumpkin pureed, whisked with eggs, cinnamon, and other spices to create the smoothest creamy pumpkin pie anywhere. Made from scratch.
Pecan Pie$21.00
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Cupcake- Yellow Caramel$3.25
Cake Balls$1.75
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Monster Cookie$3.50
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Cupcake- Chocolate Chocolate$3.25
Dutch Apple$21.00
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
Sweetheart Cake$29.75
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Brownies$3.00
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
See full menu

Location

3113 Blackiston Mill Road

New Albany IN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mac's Hideaway

No reviews yet

Mac's has been a family owned business in our community for more than 20 years. We are a non-smoking establishment and have recently remodeled. We offer great food, games, lives music, karaoke, trivia, TV's, and a friendly atmosphere.

Cluckers

No reviews yet

Family friendly, sports bar environment with great wings and much more, along with a full bar at affordable prices!

Jack's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Topp't PIzza & Salad Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston