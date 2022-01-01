Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Homestead

Homestead restaurants that serve quesadillas

Stoney's Tacos & Burritos

3510 Main St, Munhall

Super Quesadilla$8.50
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat served with onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Birria Quesadilla$16.00
Grilled corn tortilla with cheese and birria meat (three (3) per order)
Quesadilla (V)$5.00
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese topped with cactus, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese, and sour cream.
SoCal - Homestead - 145 E 8th Ave,

145 E 8th Ave,, Homestead, PA

Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Melty cheese and mesquite chicken in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Melty cheese in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.
