Quesadillas in Homestead
Homestead restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Stoney's Tacos & Burritos
Stoney's Tacos & Burritos
3510 Main St, Munhall
|Super Quesadilla
|$8.50
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat served with onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
|Birria Quesadilla
|$16.00
Grilled corn tortilla with cheese and birria meat (three (3) per order)
|Quesadilla (V)
|$5.00
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese topped with cactus, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese, and sour cream.
More about SoCal - Homestead - 145 E 8th Ave,
SoCal - Homestead - 145 E 8th Ave,
145 E 8th Ave,, Homestead, PA
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Melty cheese and mesquite chicken in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Melty cheese in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.