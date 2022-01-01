Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Homestead

Go
Homestead restaurants
Homestead restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Stoney's Tacos & Burritos

3510 Main St, Munhall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Tuesday$3.00
Corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, American or Mexican style.
Birria Taco (Stewed Beef)$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with birria (stewed beef) and your choice of American or Mexican style.
Chorizo Taco$4.00
Corn tortilla topped with chorizo and your choice of American or Mexican style.
More about Stoney's Tacos & Burritos
Item pic

 

SoCal - Homestead - 145 E 8th Ave,

145 E 8th Ave,, Homestead, PA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, shaved carrot, red onion, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mixed greens, honey mustard aioli
Steak Taco
Grilled marinated steak asada, guacamole, jack cheese, pico, salsa verde, romaine, Mexicali sauce
More about SoCal - Homestead - 145 E 8th Ave,

