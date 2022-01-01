Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Penne in
Howell
/
Howell
/
Penne
Howell restaurants that serve penne
Ottimo Cafe
6794 U.S. 9 S, Howell
No reviews yet
Penne A La Vodka Pizza
$19.00
Shredded mozzarella grated Parmesan (no marinara)
Penne A La Vodka
$23.00
Vodka sauce and fresh penne
More about Ottimo Cafe
Fish Grill - Howell
6834 Route 9 S., Howell
No reviews yet
PENNE ALFREDO
$19.00
PENNE ALLA VODKA
$19.00
More about Fish Grill - Howell
Browse other tasty dishes in Howell
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
Greek Salad
Crispy Chicken
Egg Rolls
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Howell to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Neptune
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Freehold
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Sea Girt
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Spring Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston