Penne in Howell

Howell restaurants
Howell restaurants that serve penne

Ottimo Cafe

6794 U.S. 9 S, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Penne A La Vodka Pizza$19.00
Shredded mozzarella grated Parmesan (no marinara)
Penne A La Vodka$23.00
Vodka sauce and fresh penne
More about Ottimo Cafe
Fish Grill - Howell

6834 Route 9 S., Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE ALFREDO$19.00
PENNE ALLA VODKA$19.00
More about Fish Grill - Howell

