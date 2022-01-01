Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St

601 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (1610 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order then brushed with our scratch made Nashville hot sauce and placed on cool ranch dressing and pickles then topped with shredded lettuce. Served on a toasted pub bun.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barker’s Bar & Grill - 413 2nd St

413 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
