Huntington Park restaurants you'll love

Huntington Park restaurants
  • Huntington Park

Huntington Park's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers
Burgers
Must-try Huntington Park restaurants

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

2425 E FLORENCE, HUNTINGTON PARK

Avg 4.5 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Queso$3.99
No Meat
Sope Asada$3.69
1 Grilled Beef Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
Johns Drive-In Hamburgers image

 

Johns Drive-In Hamburgers

6625 E Santa Fe Ave, Huntington Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs Any Style$7.75
served with hash browns, toast and jelly.
Chicken Salad$10.99
Made with Green Leaf, Spinach, Arugula, Red Chard, Cucumber, Croutons, Bread Stick, Choice of Dressing
beverages lg.$3.45
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

6042 Pacific Blvd., Huntington Park

Avg 4.6 (555 reviews)
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill

5933 State St, Huntington Park

Avg 4.7 (716 reviews)
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

2118 East Florence Ave., Huntington Park

Avg 4.6 (555 reviews)
Yum Yum Donuts image

 

Winchell's Donut House

6101 Pacific Blvd., Huntington Park

No reviews yet
