Garlic bread in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Garlic Bread
|$1.99
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville
|Garlic & Herb Bread
|$8.50
Our classic white bread is infused with fresh garlic and Italian seasonings to make a bread great for sandwiches and garlic bread! [GF, DF, EF, V, SF, rice free, corn free, potato free]