Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve garlic bread

Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
GARLIC BREAD W/ BUTTER$5.00
More about Sea Salt
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$1.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Item pic

 

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic & Herb Bread$8.50
Our classic white bread is infused with fresh garlic and Italian seasonings to make a bread great for sandwiches and garlic bread! [GF, DF, EF, V, SF, rice free, corn free, potato free]
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
c54f5acc-e197-46f9-9e51-7de80a86a80e image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Terry's Pizza

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread Sticks (3)$3.29
Garlic Cheese bread
More about Terry's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Pancakes

Fried Rice

Potstickers

Spinach Salad

Asian Salad

Club Sandwiches

Cornbread

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston