Chicken cheesesteaks in Indian Trail

Indian Trail restaurants
Indian Trail restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria

7870 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak / Chicken Wrap/Pita..$9.49
Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushroom & White American Cheese
Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
Philly Cheese Steak / Chicken Hero$0.00
Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushroom & White American Cheese
Served with French Fries or Onion Rings
More about Mia Famiglia Restaurant & Pizzeria
The Trail House image

 

The Trail House

6751 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail

Avg 4.3 (573 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$13.95
More about The Trail House

Map

Map

