The Shed Gift Cards

54 New Street

Veggie Rice Bowl*$14.95
brown rice pilaf, pickled veggies, garbanzo, sprouts, sweet potato, kale, mushrooms, sunflower seeds
Sweet Potato Fries*$7.95
(GF)
Chicken Sandwich*$14.75
Hot honey fried, pickle, buttermilk dressing
Reuben*$15.25
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, shed sauce
Shed Fries*$7.95
(GF) Served with side of Shed Sauce
Cobb Salad*$16.45
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Shed Bowl*$16.75
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette
Side Shed Sauce*$1.00
Shed Burger**$14.75
American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, shed sauce
Smoke Burger**$14.75
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, smoked tomato jam

54 New Street

Huntington NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
