Chef salad in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve chef salad

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer image

SMOKED SALMON

Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd

2255 N Triphammer Rd, Ithaca

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.95
Fresh Greens with Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, and our House Made Ranch Dressing. *this item is prepackage and can not be modified*
More about Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
Collegetown Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.

301 East State Street, Ithaca

Avg 5 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.95
More about Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St. image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

400 N Meadow St, Ithaca

Avg 3.5 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.95
More about Ithaca Bakery - 400 N. Meadow St.

