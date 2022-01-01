Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Ithaca

Ithaca restaurants
Ithaca restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Taste of Thai Express

209 S Meadow St, Ithaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED SQUID$7.95
Tempura style Fried squid rings. Served with Sweet chili sauce.
More about Taste of Thai Express
Bickering Twins image

 

Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.

114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Squid Cevice$15.85
More about Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.

