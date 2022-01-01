Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Toast

Jackson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Ogma Brewing Co.

129 E Michigan Ave., Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jīn Jī (Golden Chicken) Salad$15.00
Baked chicken thigh, mandarin oranges, cucumber, carrot, and spring mix with hoisin vinaigrette, sesame seeds, and crispy noodles.
More about Ogma Brewing Co.
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing

1188 Jackson Crossing, Jackson

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$9.49
Our most popular salad! Greek salad topped with grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes
& mayo on toast.
More about Alpha Koney Island - 1188 Jackson Crossing

