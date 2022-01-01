Enchiladas in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve enchiladas
Coyote Blues
1430 Union University Dr, Suite E
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$9.00
Cheese & onions rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with chili pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Shrimp & Crawfish Enchiladas
|$12.00
Shrimp and crawfish rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with seafood cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.00
Grilled chicken and cheeses rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with poblano sauce & melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.