Enchiladas in Jackson

Jackson restaurants
Jackson restaurants that serve enchiladas

Coyote Blues image

 

Coyote Blues

1430 Union University Dr, Suite E

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$9.00
Cheese & onions rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with chili pepper sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Shrimp & Crawfish Enchiladas$12.00
Shrimp and crawfish rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with seafood cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
Grilled chicken and cheeses rolled in three corn tortillas and topped with poblano sauce & melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
More about Coyote Blues
Consumer pic

 

Bourbon & Barley

1037 Union University, Jackson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB ENCHILADAS$20.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with crab and cheese mix served with roasted red pepper sauce over pimento cheese grits
More about Bourbon & Barley

