Java House
Come in and enjoy!
541 E Broadway
Popular Items
Location
541 E Broadway
South Boston MA
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Paramount South Boston
The Paramount is in the heart of Southie on East Broadway offering dine in, take out & delivery everyday. We don't believe in keeping brunch to just the weekend so we serve it 7 days a week until 4:30pm. At night we transform into an intimate, candle lit setting offering a wide variety of menu items as well as daily specials.
American Provisions - South Boston
Creating and supporting community through good food.
South Boston Candlepins
Roll away!
Deja Brew
We are family owned and operated café. call an order in for a quick pickup or bring your laptop and set up for the day. Fresh brewed coffee and homemade menu items with a cozy comfortable atmosphere is what we are all about!