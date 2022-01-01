Jersey City dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Jersey City

Baonanas Harborside image

 

Baonanas Harborside

210 Hudson St., Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nutella-Walnut
Fluffy Nutella mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers, bananas, and crushed walnuts
Chocolatey Champorado
Fluffy Valrhona Chocolate mousse and champorado(Chocolate rice pudding) infused mousse layered with nilla wafers, milk powder, bananas, and topped with frosted flakes and condensed milk.
Party Party Tray$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
More about Baonanas Harborside
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
autumnal vegetable curry$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
crispy fish tacos$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
burrata mac and cheese$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
More about The Kitchen Step
Baonanas HQ image

 

Baonanas HQ

181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!$7.95
Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.
Party Party Tray$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
Strawberry Baonanas$6.50
Light & fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened Nilla wafers, fresh sliced bananas, and fresh diced strawberries.
More about Baonanas HQ
Enfes NYC image

 

Enfes NYC

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, ricotta, mushroom with garlic tomato sauce
Enfes Classic$12.00
ground beef, sauteed onion, parsley and a choice of potato or spinach
Chicken Pesto$12.00
grilled chicken, mashed potato, pesto, sauteed mushroom, jack cheddar cheese
More about Enfes NYC
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

200 Greene St, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
More about Ample Hills Creamery

