Jersey City dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Baonanas Harborside
210 Hudson St., Jersey City
|Nutella-Walnut
Fluffy Nutella mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers, bananas, and crushed walnuts
|Chocolatey Champorado
Fluffy Valrhona Chocolate mousse and champorado(Chocolate rice pudding) infused mousse layered with nilla wafers, milk powder, bananas, and topped with frosted flakes and condensed milk.
|Party Party Tray
|$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|autumnal vegetable curry
|$22.00
crispy sushi rice, cucumber-sesame slaw(vegan)
|crispy fish tacos
|$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
|burrata mac and cheese
|$15.00
Served with smoked eggplant, roasted peppers, brown butter crumbs
Baonanas HQ
181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City
|Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!
|$7.95
Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.
|Strawberry Baonanas
|$6.50
Light & fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened Nilla wafers, fresh sliced bananas, and fresh diced strawberries.
Enfes NYC
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, ricotta, mushroom with garlic tomato sauce
|Enfes Classic
|$12.00
ground beef, sauteed onion, parsley and a choice of potato or spinach
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.00
grilled chicken, mashed potato, pesto, sauteed mushroom, jack cheddar cheese