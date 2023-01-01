Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve chopped salad

Ela Greek Kitchen - Ela Greek Kitchen

179 Newark ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$13.00
Tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, chicpeas, capers, crispy pita, feta crumbles
More about Ela Greek Kitchen - Ela Greek Kitchen
Sabor A Peru

280 Central Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHULETA DE CERDO AL VINO CON ENSALADA ROJA C/ ARROZ JAZMIN & CHUPE DE PESCADO CON SODA O AGUA / PORK CHOP IN WINE & RICE & BEET SALAD & SODA OR WATER$9.99
There is a minimum of two (2) specials per online order. Specials of the day vary daily. IT CHANGES EVERY DAY. Call 201-272-6424 to find out what it is today. Specials include a soup and soda.
More about Sabor A Peru

