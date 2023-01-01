Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rotisserie chicken in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Rotisserie Chicken
Jersey City restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
Hudson Hall
364 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Rotisserie Half Chicken
$16.00
More about Hudson Hall
Sabor A Peru
280 Central Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
1 WHOLE ROTISSERIE CHICKEN ONLY / 1 POLLO A LA BRASA SOLO
$14.00
3/4 POLLO A LA BRASA SOLO / 3/4 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN ONLY
$12.00
1/4 POLLO CON 1 ACOMPANANTE / 1/4 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN W/ 1 SIDE
$8.50
More about Sabor A Peru
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Naan
Scallops
Po Boy
Antipasto Salad
Paneer Tikka
Shrimp Salad
Banana Pudding
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2081 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(45 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2081 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(634 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(994 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1110 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston