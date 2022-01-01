Jus Crab Bar & Grill
Location
2204 E. Laburnum Ave
Henrico VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Smoky Mug
Richmond's favorite Cafe + Texas Barbecue + Craft Tex-Mex restaurant.
Enjoy excellent cafe fare any day or pick out your favorite barbecue experience from our rotating lineup.
A spacious pet and family friendly patio provides the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing morning or afternoon.
The Sweet Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Curry in a Hurry
Curry in a Hurry
....well, here we are, this is my passion – curry, Not
just any curry, but British Indian Restaurant Style
curry. I've been eating this food since I was 5,
making this delightful food since I was 15, and now
feel it’s time to share the delights with the good
people of Richmond.
Over the past 60 years curry has become the #1
take-away food in England and is now regarded as
the “national dish”. Ask anyone you may know who
comes from England, what they most miss apart
from the pubs, they may well tell you it’s the curry!
We hope you will "love" our curry!!
"follow your heart" they said. "do
something you have a passion for"....
Available for:
-Corporate Events
- Food Truck for business lunches
-Private parties/catering
**We will be making appearances at local
events/festivals in the Richmond area!!
Contact us, Comment, or book our services
www.curryinahurryrva.com
804-980-0985
admin@curryinahurryrva.com
/curryinahurryrva/nd enjoy!
Jackie's Restaurant
Southern Soulfood