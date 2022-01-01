Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef curry in
Kailua Kona
/
Kailua Kona
/
Beef Curry
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve beef curry
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI
75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona
Avg 4.3
(1000 reviews)
Beef Curry Stew
$15.99
Stewed curry beef and vegetables
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI
SEAFOOD
Royalthaicafe
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona
Avg 4.3
(816 reviews)
Stir-fry Green Curry Beef
$16.99
More about Royalthaicafe
