Cake in Kanab
Kanab restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA
Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen
233 W Center St, Kanab
|Lava Cake Gf
|$5.00
|Vegan Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Vegan
Wild Thyme Cafe
198 S 100 E, Kanab
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
A house-made favorite with loads of walnuts and a thick layer of cream cheese icing. Served with Haagen Dazs Vanilla ice cream
|Lava Cake (GF)
|$12.00
Gluten Free - Flourless dark chocolate cake with a warm melted chocolate center. Served with Haagen Dazs Vanilla ice cream