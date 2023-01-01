Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Kapolei

Kapolei restaurants
Kapolei restaurants that serve turkey melts

Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery - Ko Olina - 92-1047 Olani Street

92-1047 Olani Street, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Pesto Melt$15.00
Fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, spinach and basil pesto on sourdough bread
More about Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery - Ko Olina - 92-1047 Olani Street
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI

711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Special- Turkey Bacon Melt$14.00
Boars Head sliced Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lett, tomato, Mayo. Served with a choice of side: Fries, tossed greens, mac n’ cheese, Maui onion chips, sea salt chips.
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI

