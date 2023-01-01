Turkey melts in Kapolei
Kapolei restaurants that serve turkey melts
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery - Ko Olina - 92-1047 Olani Street
Farm To Barn Cafe & Juicery - Ko Olina - 92-1047 Olani Street
92-1047 Olani Street, Kapolei
|Turkey Pesto Melt
|$15.00
Fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, spinach and basil pesto on sourdough bread
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei
|Special- Turkey Bacon Melt
|$14.00
Boars Head sliced Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lett, tomato, Mayo. Served with a choice of side: Fries, tossed greens, mac n’ cheese, Maui onion chips, sea salt chips.