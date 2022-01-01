Fried rice in Kapolei
DB Grill Kapolei
4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei
|Lup Cheong Fried Rice
|$15.00
Chinese sweet sausage, green peas, carrots & onions
|Duck Fat Fried Rice
|$15.00
Duck Fat, Ginger, Cilantro, Scallions
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$15.00
Kimchi, Bacon, Scrambled Fried Egg, Furikake
Moani Island Bistro and Bar
91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei
|Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice
|$18.00
GARLIC SHRIMP, ONIONS
|Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice
|$13.00
TOFU, CABBAGE, CARROTS, EDAMAME
|Moani Special Fried Rice
|$15.00
LUPCHEONG, PORTUGESE SAUSAGE, SMOKED MEAT
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei
|Side Fried Rice (3 scoop)
|$6.00