Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Kapolei

Go
Kapolei restaurants
Toast

Kapolei restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

DB Grill Kapolei

4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lup Cheong Fried Rice$15.00
Chinese sweet sausage, green peas, carrots & onions
Duck Fat Fried Rice$15.00
Duck Fat, Ginger, Cilantro, Scallions
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
Kimchi, Bacon, Scrambled Fried Egg, Furikake
More about DB Grill Kapolei
Moani Island Bistro and Bar image

 

Moani Island Bistro and Bar

91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
GARLIC SHRIMP, ONIONS
Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice$13.00
TOFU, CABBAGE, CARROTS, EDAMAME
Moani Special Fried Rice$15.00
LUPCHEONG, PORTUGESE SAUSAGE, SMOKED MEAT
More about Moani Island Bistro and Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Fried Rice (3 scoop)$6.00
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Supa Thai

91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
G. Thai Fried Rice and Fried Chicken$16.95
Stir-Fried Long Rice Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)$13.95
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
More about Supa Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Kapolei

Curry

Chili

Cappuccino

Croissants

Tiramisu

Pepperoni Pizza

Pork Chops

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Kapolei to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Koloa

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston