Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Udon noodles in
Ketchum
/
Ketchum
/
Udon Noodles
Ketchum restaurants that serve udon noodles
Sushi on Second
260 Second Street, Ketchum
No reviews yet
Spicy Shrimp Udon Noodle Stir-Fry
$24.50
More about Sushi on Second
Rickshaw
460 North Washington Ave, Ketchum
Avg 4.5
(371 reviews)
Chili-Oil Udon Noodles
$15.00
fresh spicy udon noodles topped w / cilantro, peanuts, scallion, sesame seeds (vegan)
More about Rickshaw
Browse other tasty dishes in Ketchum
Green Beans
Caesar Salad
Chili
Curry
Burritos
Chicken Curry
Wontons
Pad Thai
More near Ketchum to explore
Boise
Avg 4.4
(93 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston