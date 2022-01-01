Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Ketchum

Ketchum restaurants
Ketchum restaurants that serve udon noodles

Sushi on Second image

 

Sushi on Second

260 Second Street, Ketchum

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Udon Noodle Stir-Fry$24.50
More about Sushi on Second
Rickshaw image

 

Rickshaw

460 North Washington Ave, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Chili-Oil Udon Noodles$15.00
fresh spicy udon noodles topped w / cilantro, peanuts, scallion, sesame seeds (vegan)
More about Rickshaw

