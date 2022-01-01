Grits in Kitty Hawk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TRiO Restaurant & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

TRiO Restaurant & Market

3708 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carolina Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Local, Wanchese shrimp in our Cava cream sauce with mushrooms over roasted corn and smoked cheddar NC grits
More about TRiO Restaurant & Market
Art’s Place image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Art’s Place

4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Cheese Grits$3.50
More about Art’s Place
Item pic

 

NC Coast Grill and Bar

1184 Duck Road, Southern Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Sky Classic Shrimp & Grits$19.00
NC shrimp | applewood smoked bacon | Carolina Cajun cream sauce | redneck risotto | pico de gallo to finish
Red Sky's Classic Shrimp 'n Grits$30.00
NC shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina Cajun cream sauce, redneck risotto and pico de gallo to finish
More about NC Coast Grill and Bar
The Village Table and Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table and Tavern

1314 Duck Rd, Duck

Avg 4.3 (869 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Cheddar Grits$4.00
More about The Village Table and Tavern

