Grits in Kitty Hawk
Kitty Hawk restaurants that serve grits
More about TRiO Restaurant & Market
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
TRiO Restaurant & Market
3708 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk
|Carolina Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
Local, Wanchese shrimp in our Cava cream sauce with mushrooms over roasted corn and smoked cheddar NC grits
More about Art’s Place
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Art’s Place
4624 Virginia Dare Trl N, Kitty Hawk
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
More about NC Coast Grill and Bar
NC Coast Grill and Bar
1184 Duck Road, Southern Shores
|Red Sky Classic Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
NC shrimp | applewood smoked bacon | Carolina Cajun cream sauce | redneck risotto | pico de gallo to finish
|Red Sky's Classic Shrimp 'n Grits
|$30.00
NC shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina Cajun cream sauce, redneck risotto and pico de gallo to finish