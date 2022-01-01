Scallops in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve scallops
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Soy Joy
|$16.00
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
|Ex Girlfriend
|$19.00
crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies
|Rainbow
|$17.00
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown - 506 S Gay Street
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown - 506 S Gay Street
506 S Gay Street, Knoxville
|Tempura
|$17.00
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
|Crunchy Shrimp
|$10.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
|Crab and Asiago Dip
|$12.00
served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan