Scallops in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve scallops

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soy Joy$16.00
spicy tuna, seared albacore, cucumber, tempura crunchies, wrapped in soy paper topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, and scallion
Ex Girlfriend$19.00
crab, panko fried shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy scallops, eel sauce, fantasy sauce, and tempura crunchies
Rainbow$17.00
crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, and avocado
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown - 506 S Gay Street

506 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura$17.00
crab, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado – tempura fried and topped with fantasy sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Crunchy Shrimp$10.00
crunchy shrimp, avocado, spicy aioli topped with tempura crunchies
Crab and Asiago Dip$12.00
served warm with sriracha, scallion, and naan
