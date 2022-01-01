Go
Toast

la carreta Portsmouth

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

172 HANOVER ST • $$

Avg 4 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

(Or)Tacos (3)$5.99
Choice of ground beef, chicken, beef tips or shredded beef. with lettuce and cheese.
Enchiladas Mexicana$12.99
Churros$3.99
Rice & Beans$4.99
Quesabirrias (3)$12.99
Three corn tortillas with cheese quesadilla with a sweet, sour, slightly spicy Mexican beef stew. Topped with onions and cilantro, with a side of a semi-mild beef broth.
Nacho Supreme$12.99
Our cheese nachos with ground beef,shredded chicken,beans.Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and a slice of tomato. Substitute with grilled will have an up charge
Quesa. Ranchera
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Queso Fundido$6.99
Medium Cheese Dip$8.50
Chimichanga$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

172 HANOVER ST

PORTSMOUTH NH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portsmouth Book & Bar

No reviews yet

Book & Bar is a bookstore, cafe, bar, and live music venue tucked in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, NH.

The District - Portsmouth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stroll Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston