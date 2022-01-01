Shrimp wraps in Lafayette

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Boom Boom Shrimp Wrap$9.99
Breaded shrimp wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, boom-boom sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Legacy Pub
Banner pic

 

RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

200 Main St, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet & Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$30.00
Roasted red skin potatoes, caramelized brussels, spiked bourbon sauce paired with three bacon wrapped shrimp
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$10.00
Topped with spiced bourbon sauce with apple and pear slaw
More about RedSeven Kitchen & Cocktail

