Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Lahaina

Go
Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Item pic

 

Honolulu Coffee

200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA

No reviews yet
Takeout
ICED HIBISCUS GINGER TEA$4.00
Botanical iced tea with revitalizing red fruit and ginger notes.
More about Honolulu Coffee
Item pic

 

Miss Arepa

Lower Honoapi'Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibiscus tea$4.00
Unsweetened hibiscus and black tea mix.
More about Miss Arepa

Browse other tasty dishes in Lahaina

Pancakes

Cake

Calamari

Ceviche

Tomato Salad

Hummus

Prime Ribs

Lobsters

Map

More near Lahaina to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston