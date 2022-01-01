Lobsters in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve lobsters
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road, Kapalua
|Lobster Ravioli w/Tomato, Caper, and Vodka Cream Sauce
|$41.00
Pureed Maine lobster filled ravioli w/ Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh basil and ricotta cheees. Dressed in our San Marzano tomato and Ocean vodka sauce with a touch of cream. Finished with lemon and capers.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Lobster, Shrimp & Scallop Potstickers
|$21.00
|Lobster Cocktail
|$29.00
Chilled Tristan Da Cunha tails, yuzu drizzle, cocktail sauce
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Lobster Topped Fresh Fish
|$45.00
Fresh locally caught fish roasted with lobster meat & herbs, lemon butter, basmati wheatberry rice
Duke's Maui
130 kai malina parkway, lahaina
|Roasted Tristan Lobster Tails
|$59.00
Two 1/4lb. tristan de cunha tails, roasted with a basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, lemon & butter. World's only sustainably raised lobsters.
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha
157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina
|LOBSTER PANINI
|$25.00
Lobster with Sautéed Garlic and Onion, Fresh Herbs, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula, Pepper Jack Cheese. Lemon Truffle Aioli. Stacked on Fresh Warm Sourdough Bread.
PANINI ONLY.