Lobsters in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve lobsters

Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

 

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli w/Tomato, Caper, and Vodka Cream Sauce$41.00
Pureed Maine lobster filled ravioli w/ Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh basil and ricotta cheees. Dressed in our San Marzano tomato and Ocean vodka sauce with a touch of cream. Finished with lemon and capers.
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Hula Grill Kaanapali image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster, Shrimp & Scallop Potstickers$21.00
Lobster Cocktail$29.00
Chilled Tristan Da Cunha tails, yuzu drizzle, cocktail sauce
More about Hula Grill Kaanapali
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Topped Fresh Fish$45.00
Fresh locally caught fish roasted with lobster meat & herbs, lemon butter, basmati wheatberry rice
More about Kimo's Maui
Duke's Maui image

 

Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Tristan Lobster Tails$59.00
Two 1/4lb. tristan de cunha tails, roasted with a basil garlic glaze, herbed jasmine farro rice, lemon & butter. World's only sustainably raised lobsters.
More about Duke's Maui
LOBSTER PANINI image

 

Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER PANINI$25.00
Lobster with Sautéed Garlic and Onion, Fresh Herbs, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula, Pepper Jack Cheese. Lemon Truffle Aioli. Stacked on Fresh Warm Sourdough Bread.
PANINI ONLY.
More about Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha

