Mac and cheese in Lahaina
Lahaina restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Maui Brewing Company
4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
macaroni, Bikini Blonde beer cheese sauce, parmesan, bacon, mushroom, truffle oil
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
macaroni & cheese
Leilani's on The Beach
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Hula Grill Kaanapali
2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Keiki Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce