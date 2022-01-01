Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lahaina

Lahaina restaurants
Lahaina restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Maui Brewing Company

4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217, Lahaina

Bacon Mac & Cheese$18.00
macaroni, Bikini Blonde beer cheese sauce, parmesan, bacon, mushroom, truffle oil
Mac & Cheese$9.00
macaroni & cheese
Leilani's on The Beach

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Hula Grill Kaanapali

2435 Kaanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (17619 reviews)
Kid's Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Keiki Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce
Duke's Maui

130 kai malina parkway, lahaina

Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
