Enchiladas in Lake Mary
Lake Mary restaurants that serve enchiladas
COCINA MAYA
3590 US - 17, Suite 1026, Lake Mary
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$13.99
(Two pulled beef or ground beef corn rolls with homemade sauce and shredded cheese)
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$13.99
(Two pulled pork corn rolls topped with homemade green sauce and shredded cheese)
|Enchiladas Mayas
|$13.99
(Combination of 1 cheese, 1 pulled beef and 1 pulled chicken corn rolls topped with green sauce, ranchera sauce and cheese sauce)
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
F&D CANTINA LAKE MARY
1125 Town Park Ave, Lake Mary
|SIZZILING CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
served with jalapeno pesto cream
sauce, over charred fajita vegetables,
pico,cilantro & cotija
|VEGETARIAN ENCHILADA
|$15.00
sautéed fresh greens, roasted pepper,
mushrooms, cheese, jalapeno cream & pico