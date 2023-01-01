Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lake Mary

Lake Mary restaurants
Lake Mary restaurants that serve enchiladas

COCINA MAYA

3590 US - 17, Suite 1026, Lake Mary

Enchiladas Rojas$13.99
(Two pulled beef or ground beef corn rolls with homemade sauce and shredded cheese)
Enchiladas Rancheras$13.99
(Two pulled pork corn rolls topped with homemade green sauce and shredded cheese)
Enchiladas Mayas$13.99
(Combination of 1 cheese, 1 pulled beef and 1 pulled chicken corn rolls topped with green sauce, ranchera sauce and cheese sauce)
F&D CANTINA LAKE MARY

1125 Town Park Ave, Lake Mary

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
SIZZILING CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.00
served with jalapeno pesto cream
sauce, over charred fajita vegetables,
pico,cilantro & cotija
VEGETARIAN ENCHILADA$15.00
sautéed fresh greens, roasted pepper,
mushrooms, cheese, jalapeno cream & pico
