Cake in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve cake

Authentic Kosher Chinese image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Authentic Kosher Chinese

105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Scallion Pan Cakes$7.99
Chinese Scallion Pan Cakes$7.99
More about Authentic Kosher Chinese
Item pic

PASTRY

The Cookie Corner

101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
9" Round Cinnamon Bun Cake$36.00
9" Square Cinnamon Bun Cake$44.00
Pull apart
Cake in a Jar$5.50
Pareve. Yoshon. Smores flavor Contains Nuts
More about The Cookie Corner
Item pic

PIZZA

The Upper Crust

95 E KENNEDY BLVD, LAKEWOOD

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Cake$12.00
Cheese Cake$12.00
More about The Upper Crust

