Chilaquiles in Laredo

Laredo restaurants
Laredo restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Marla Restaurant image

STEAKS

Marla Restaurant

5904 mcpherson rd,, Laredo

Avg 4.2 (839 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGAN CHILAQUILES$14.00
More about Marla Restaurant
Scratch Sandwich Company image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Sandwich Company

X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ALAMO CHILAQUILES$13.00
| Crunchy blue corn tortillas chips topped with house smoked barbacoa, hot white poblano cream sauce, fresh cilantro, & raw red onion | Served with a side of house made green serrano salsa |
More about Scratch Sandwich Company
Consumer pic

 

La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe

1713 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Divorciados$11.00
Chilaquiles Rojos$10.00
Corn chips, red chile guajillo salsa, shredded chicken breast, queso fresco & two eggs cooked to your liking.
Guajillo salsa- earthy and wild spice
Chilaquiles Verdes$10.00
Corn chips, green tomatillo salsa, shredded chicken breast, queso fresco & two eggs cooked to your liking.
Green salsa- tart and mild spice.
More about La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe

