Chilaquiles in Laredo

Scratch Sandwich Company
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD, Laredo
ALAMO CHILAQUILES
$13.00
Crunchy blue corn tortillas chips topped with house smoked barbacoa, hot white poblano cream sauce, fresh cilantro, & raw red onion | Served with a side of house made green serrano salsa
La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
1713 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo
Chilaquiles Divorciados
$11.00
Chilaquiles Rojos
$10.00
Corn chips, red chile guajillo salsa, shredded chicken breast, queso fresco & two eggs cooked to your liking.
Guajillo salsa- earthy and wild spice
Chilaquiles Verdes
$10.00
Corn chips, green tomatillo salsa, shredded chicken breast, queso fresco & two eggs cooked to your liking.
Green salsa- tart and mild spice.