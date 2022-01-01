Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Layton

Layton restaurants that serve burritos

Burger Stop image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Stop

323 E Gentile St, Layton

Avg 4.3 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Burrito$6.49
More about Burger Stop
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

641 Olsen Plaza, Layton

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Item pic

 

Scrambled!

2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg And Cheese Burrito$5.35
Claudia's Pork Chile Verde Burrito$10.85
Fresh Pork Chile Verde, potatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with hash browns or Cajun potatoes. Upgrade to Enchilada Style for additional charge.
Original Breakfast Burrito$9.85
Your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or steak (for additional cost), crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese and grilled onions wrapped in a fresh ﬂour tortilla. Served with hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.
More about Scrambled!
Costa Vida - Layton image

SALADS

Costa Vida - Layton

630 W 1425 N, Layton

Avg 4.3 (3081 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Layton

