Burritos in Layton
Layton restaurants that serve burritos
More about Burger Stop
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Stop
323 E Gentile St, Layton
|Sausage Burrito
|$6.49
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
641 Olsen Plaza, Layton
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
More about Scrambled!
Scrambled!
2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041, Layton
|Egg And Cheese Burrito
|$5.35
|Claudia's Pork Chile Verde Burrito
|$10.85
Fresh Pork Chile Verde, potatoes, onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with hash browns or Cajun potatoes. Upgrade to Enchilada Style for additional charge.
|Original Breakfast Burrito
|$9.85
Your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or steak (for additional cost), crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese and grilled onions wrapped in a fresh ﬂour tortilla. Served with hash browns or kicking Cajun potatoes.