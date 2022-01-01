Cheeseburgers in Layton
Layton restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Stop
323 E Gentile St, Layton
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.49
Small cheeseburger with ketchup, mayo and pickles. Meal includes fries and small drink.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
641 Olsen Plaza, Layton
|Monday Cheeseburger Special
|$11.50
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 2
|$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 4
|$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.