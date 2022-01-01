Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Layton

Go
Layton restaurants
Toast

Layton restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Burger Stop image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Stop

323 E Gentile St, Layton

Avg 4.3 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$5.49
Small cheeseburger with ketchup, mayo and pickles. Meal includes fries and small drink.
More about Burger Stop
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

641 Olsen Plaza, Layton

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Monday Cheeseburger Special$11.50
The classic burger topped with American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 4$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

Browse other tasty dishes in Layton

Philly Cheesesteaks

Nachos

Burritos

French Fries

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Layton to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston