Veggie burgers in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Veggie Burger
|$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Grazer Burger (Veggie)
|$11.00
Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American,
Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )