Veggie burgers in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$4.59
A savory, grilled Veggie Burger served with lettuce and tomato.
More about Roosters
Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grazer Burger (Veggie)$11.00
Black bean veggie burger, charred scallion aioli served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Includes choice of one side.
Add Cheese +1.49: Cheddar, American,
Swiss (Beer Cheese or Pimento +1.99 )
More about Goodwood 103

