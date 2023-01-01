Lexington Park restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lexington Park restaurants
More about Linda's Cafe -
Linda's Cafe -
21779 Tulagi Pl., Lexington Park
|Popular items
|MEAT LOVERS
|$11.00
Sausage, bacon and ham with cheddar or American cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
|GRAVY YOUR WAY
|$11.00
Your choice of chipped beef or sausage gravy over toast or biscuits. Served with home fries or grits and two eggs any style.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$6.00
Your choice of one sausage, scrapple or bacon with an egg any style and American cheese on toast.
More about Uncle D'S - 21600 Great Mills Road, Suite 6
Uncle D'S - 21600 Great Mills Road, Suite 6
21600 Great mills rd Suite 6, Lexington park
|Popular items
|2-Thighs Plate
|$9.95
2, smoke-fried chicken thighs and your choice of 2 sides and sauce.
|6-Wing Plate
|$17.95
6 full, smoke-fried chicken wings served with your choice of 2 regular sides and sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
|$10.95
A generous portion of Uncle D's Grill's slow-smoked pulled pork served on a bun. Served with your choice of 2 regular sides and sauce.
More about Tacos Hernandez - 21009 Great Mills Rd
Tacos Hernandez - 21009 Great Mills Rd
21009 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park