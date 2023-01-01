Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Lexington Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lexington Park

Must-try Lexington Park restaurants

Main pic

 

Linda's Cafe -

21779 Tulagi Pl., Lexington Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MEAT LOVERS$11.00
Sausage, bacon and ham with cheddar or American cheese. Served with home fries or grits and your choice of toast.
GRAVY YOUR WAY$11.00
Your choice of chipped beef or sausage gravy over toast or biscuits. Served with home fries or grits and two eggs any style.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$6.00
Your choice of one sausage, scrapple or bacon with an egg any style and American cheese on toast.
More about Linda's Cafe -
Uncle D'S image

 

Uncle D'S - 21600 Great Mills Road, Suite 6

21600 Great mills rd Suite 6, Lexington park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2-Thighs Plate$9.95
2, smoke-fried chicken thighs and your choice of 2 sides and sauce.
6-Wing Plate$17.95
6 full, smoke-fried chicken wings served with your choice of 2 regular sides and sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal$10.95
A generous portion of Uncle D's Grill's slow-smoked pulled pork served on a bun. Served with your choice of 2 regular sides and sauce.
More about Uncle D'S - 21600 Great Mills Road, Suite 6
Banner pic

 

Tacos Hernandez - 21009 Great Mills Rd

21009 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Tacos Hernandez - 21009 Great Mills Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington Park

Pork Chops

Map

More near Lexington Park to explore

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (490 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (544 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston