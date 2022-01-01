Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill restaurants
Liberty Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Dahlia Cafe image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dahlia Cafe

2450 RR 1869, Liberty Hill

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Chicken fried chicken topped with pepper jack and hot wing sauce nestled on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and spread with mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Slow roasted chicken, celery, onions, and pecans, with a creamy mayonnaise dressing served on fresh toast with lettuce, tomato.
More about Dahlia Cafe
Liberty Hill Beer Market image

PIZZA • GRILL

Liberty Hill Beer Market

13851 TX-29, Liberty Hill

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich & Fries$12.99
More about Liberty Hill Beer Market

