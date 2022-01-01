Go
Toast

Lil Donkeys

Come in and enjoy!

120 Water Street Suite 122

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carne$8.00
braised beef in salsa morita, pinto beans, rice, crema.
Frijol & Queso$5.75
chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, crema
Chilaquiles$6.25
Crispy tortilla strips, onion, cilantro, crema & queso fresco, beans, salsa verde.
Vegetal$6.50
potato, poblano peppers, onion, pinto beans, crema.
Pollo$7.25
shredded braised chicken breast in tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, pinto beans, rice.
Nachos$12.00
tortilla chips, pinto beans, smoked cheddar-morita sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, crema, pickled jalapenos & carrots.
Puerco$7.25
adobo pork shoulder, rice, crema, queso fresco, pinto beans
Camaron "Chipotle"$7.50
crispy beer battered shrimp, napa cabbage, radishes, onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, pinto beans, rice.
See full menu

Location

120 Water Street Suite 122

Naperville IL

Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Santo Cielo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hizemans

No reviews yet

Welcome to Hizemans - Our version of an elevated sports bar, boasting the biggest and best tv's in the area, giant wings, and great food.

Quiubo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Empire Burgers & Brew

No reviews yet

Naperville's hottest restaurant ft. a retractable rooftop bar, insane craft burgers, whiskey & BEER!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston