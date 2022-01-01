Burritos in Lincoln
Lincoln restaurants that serve burritos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mazatlan II Mexican Restaurant
2711 King Lane, Lincoln
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.55
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Las Margaritas
2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln
|#8 TWO GROUND BEEF BURRITOS
|$12.45
Copal Mexican Cuisine
4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
|Burrito
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and
avocado served with rice and beans
and topped with your favorite salsa!